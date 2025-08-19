ChatGPT Go: OpenAI's Affordable AI Revolution in India
OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Go, a subscription plan at Rs 399 per month tailored for India, ChatGPT's second-largest market. The new plan includes enhanced message limits, image generation, and file uploads, all payable via UPI. This move aims to make AI tools more accessible across the rapidly growing Indian market.
OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Go, a new subscription plan priced at Rs 399 per month, aimed at boosting accessibility to advanced AI tools in India. The plan includes increased message limits, image generation, and file uploads, addressing the needs of a rapidly expanding market.
Payment for all ChatGPT subscriptions, now possible through UPI, marks a significant step toward simplifying access to the app for Indian users, integrating advanced AI into daily activities like learning and problem-solving more easily.
Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, expressed OpenAI's vision for ChatGPT Go to facilitate broader adoption, fueled by India's growing enthusiasm toward AI innovations. India, already the second-largest market for OpenAI, is poised to become the leading one globally as the uptake of AI becomes increasingly remarkable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
