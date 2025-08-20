Left Menu

VVDN Technologies Expands Global Footprint with UAE Manufacturing Hub

VVDN Technologies announces its new manufacturing facility in the UAE, aiming to enhance its global reach by providing advanced electronics solutions across strategic markets. This expansion strengthens VVDN's position in electronics design and manufacturing, leveraging its robust infrastructure and comprehensive capabilities to deliver high-quality, cost-efficient products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:45 IST
VVDN Technologies, a respected global provider in software, product engineering, and electronics manufacturing, has unveiled plans to establish a new manufacturing facility in the UAE. This move supports VVDN's ongoing global expansion strategy, aiming to serve clients across the United States, Europe, and the MENA region.

The state-of-the-art facility, operational in four weeks, will host PCB assembly, automated product assembly, mechanical manufacturing, testing, and validation. This aligns with VVDN's backward integration strategy, fostering innovation in various sectors like Telecom, MedTech, Automotive, and Industrial Automation.

Gourab Basu, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Commercials at VVDN Technologies, emphasized UAE's strategic location and advanced infrastructure as key factors in their decision. This expansion demonstrates VVDN's commitment to maintaining growth and enhancing its capability to deliver high-quality, competitive solutions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

