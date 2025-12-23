Left Menu

Plot Thwarted: Convictions in Northwest England Attack

Two men, Walid Saadaoui and Amar Hussein, were convicted of plotting an Islamic State-inspired attack on the Jewish community in northwest England. They planned to use automatic firearms to kill hundreds, but were caught and tried at Preston Crown Court. Their convictions come amid concerns of rising antisemitism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United Kingdom

Two men have been convicted of planning an attack on the Jewish community in northwest England, in a plot allegedly inspired by the Islamic State. Walid Saadaoui, 38, and Amar Hussein, 52, faced a trial at Preston Crown Court, where they were found guilty of preparing terrorist acts.

The convictions come shortly after a separate deadly assault on a synagogue in Manchester. The events have heightened fears of growing antisemitism, as seen in a recent attack in Sydney that left 15 people dead during a Hanukkah celebration.

Saadaoui claimed he participated in the plot under duress, fearing for his life, while Hussein refused to testify and scarcely attended his trial. The case unfolds amid broader concerns about terrorism and ethnic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

