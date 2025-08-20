Gaming Ban Controversy: Impact on Revenue and Innovation

Karnataka IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge has sharply criticized the central government's decision to impose a blanket ban on online real money gaming (RMG). He labeled the move as detrimental, citing significant negative impacts on state revenues, employment, and investment opportunities.

Kharge highlighted the financial stakes, noting that India earns Rs 20,000 crore annually from GST and income tax related to online RMG. The minister warned that over 2,000 gaming startups and more than two lakh jobs are now in jeopardy. A ban, he argued, threatens India's gaming talent and foreign direct investments, which could dry up.

The minister criticized the ban for potentially driving users to offshore platforms, thereby raising security risks. He advocated for regulation and enforcement of existing IT rules, warning that prohibition could lead to illegal markets and national security threats. The proposed bill, passed by the Union Cabinet, seeks to differentiate between online money gaming and eSports while outlining significant penalties for violations.

