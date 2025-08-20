Left Menu

Gaming Ban Controversy: Impact on Revenue and Innovation

Karnataka's IT Minister Priyank Kharge criticizes the central government's ban on online real money gaming, highlighting its potential negative impact on state revenues, jobs, and investments. Kharge emphasizes the importance of regulation over prohibition to protect revenue streams and support India's gaming industry and talent pool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:00 IST
Gaming Ban Controversy: Impact on Revenue and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge has sharply criticized the central government's decision to impose a blanket ban on online real money gaming (RMG). He labeled the move as detrimental, citing significant negative impacts on state revenues, employment, and investment opportunities.

Kharge highlighted the financial stakes, noting that India earns Rs 20,000 crore annually from GST and income tax related to online RMG. The minister warned that over 2,000 gaming startups and more than two lakh jobs are now in jeopardy. A ban, he argued, threatens India's gaming talent and foreign direct investments, which could dry up.

The minister criticized the ban for potentially driving users to offshore platforms, thereby raising security risks. He advocated for regulation and enforcement of existing IT rules, warning that prohibition could lead to illegal markets and national security threats. The proposed bill, passed by the Union Cabinet, seeks to differentiate between online money gaming and eSports while outlining significant penalties for violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025