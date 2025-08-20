Left Menu

Troubled Waters: Setbacks Plague U.S. Navy's Autonomous Drone Ambitions

A recent U.S. naval test off California highlights issues in the Pentagon's autonomous drone efforts, revealing software glitches and human errors. Incidents involving vessels from Saronic and BlackSea Technologies underscore challenges in the Navy's quest for an advanced unmanned fleet. The initiative faces scrutiny amidst leadership changes and contract pauses.

A U.S. Navy test off the California coast last month, aimed at showcasing top autonomous drone boats, faced unexpected setbacks. One vessel stalled due to a software glitch while another smashed into the idle craft, videos obtained by Reuters revealed.

The incidents, involving Saronic and BlackSea Technologies, are part of several challenges impeding the Pentagon's push for a fleet of autonomous vessels. Weeks prior, another test saw a support boat capsized by a sudden acceleration from an autonomous vessel it was towing.

These incidents expose crucial software and human errors, highlighting broader concerns about the Navy's autonomous initiatives. The fallout has resulted in scrutiny on the Navy's acquisition strategies, and amid leadership upheavals, partnerships have been paused. Efforts to fast-track maritime and aerial drone systems remain, but challenges persist.

