Troubled Waters: Setbacks Plague U.S. Navy's Autonomous Drone Ambitions

A U.S. Navy test off the California coast last month, aimed at showcasing top autonomous drone boats, faced unexpected setbacks. One vessel stalled due to a software glitch while another smashed into the idle craft, videos obtained by Reuters revealed.

The incidents, involving Saronic and BlackSea Technologies, are part of several challenges impeding the Pentagon's push for a fleet of autonomous vessels. Weeks prior, another test saw a support boat capsized by a sudden acceleration from an autonomous vessel it was towing.

These incidents expose crucial software and human errors, highlighting broader concerns about the Navy's autonomous initiatives. The fallout has resulted in scrutiny on the Navy's acquisition strategies, and amid leadership upheavals, partnerships have been paused. Efforts to fast-track maritime and aerial drone systems remain, but challenges persist.

