Microsoft Tightens Cybersecurity Leash on Chinese Firms

Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it has curtailed access for some Chinese firms to its cybersecurity early warning system, amid suspicions of a SharePoint hacking campaign allegedly tied to Beijing. The heightened restrictions follow last month's significant hacking attempts against Microsoft SharePoint servers, which Microsoft and other experts have speculated might be linked to Chinese involvement.

Beijing has denied any role in these hacking incidents. Microsoft had alerted its Active Protections Program (MAPP) participants of the SharePoint vulnerabilities on June 24, July 3, and July 7, but noted the first exploitation attempts aligning with these dates. Some cybersecurity professionals suspect a rogue MAPP member may have misused this sensitive information.

The tech giant stated that several Chinese firms would no longer have access to "proof of concept code." Such codes can aid cybersecurity defenses but could also be used by hackers. Microsoft is keenly aware of the risks, stating it takes several protective measures to guard against information misuse, continuously reviewing partnerships and suspending or removing violators.

