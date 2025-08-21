Meta Platforms Pauses AI Hiring Amid Strategic Restructuring

Meta Platforms has announced a temporary pause on hiring within its artificial intelligence division. This decision follows the recruitment of over 50 researchers and engineers, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The company stated that the pause is part of routine organizational improvements and annual budgeting processes. These efforts aim to establish a strong framework for their new superintelligence initiatives.

Meta's spokesperson, in an email to Reuters, emphasized that this organizational planning is essential for the seamless integration of new personnel and strategic development of their AI projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)