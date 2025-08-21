Left Menu

Google Unveils Cost-Effective 'Gemini for Government'

Alphabet Inc's Google has partnered with the U.S. General Services Administration to launch a budget-friendly initiative called 'Gemini for Government'. This offering is priced at under $0.50 per government agency annually, aimed at enhancing government services. The move underscores Google's commitment to affordable tech solutions.

Alphabet Inc's Google has announced a strategic partnership with the U.S. General Services Administration, unveiling their new initiative, 'Gemini for Government'.

This innovative solution is priced competitively at less than $0.50 per government agency for a year, making advanced technologies accessible to governmental entities.

Through this initiative, Google aims to enhance the efficiency and capabilities of government services, highlighting its dedication to providing cost-effective technological solutions.

