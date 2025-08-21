New Chapter Unfolds: WRC Seeks Dynamic Commercial Rights Holder

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has announced the initiation of a tender process aimed at appointing new commercial rights holders for the World Rally Championship (WRC). This move comes as the governing body looks to replace existing promoters Red Bull and German company KW25.

JPMorgan has been appointed as a financial advisor in the process. Red Bull and KW25, who own WRC Promoter GmbH, have held the rights since 2013, with the championship still having seven years left on the contract. The potential sale is speculated to target a valuation of up to 500 million euros, demonstrating significant interest and potential for growth in the sport.

FIA Deputy President for Sport, Malcolm Wilson, expressed optimism about this development, emphasizing opportunities for a new enterprise to infuse fresh energy and investment into the championship. As WRC's popularity continues to rise, the championship sees substantial potential for expansion and global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)