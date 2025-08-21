Left Menu

New Chapter Unfolds: WRC Seeks Dynamic Commercial Rights Holder

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has initiated a tender process to identify new commercial rights holders for the World Rally Championship (WRC), replacing Red Bull and KW25. With JPMorgan as financial advisor, the WRC seeks renewed energy and investment for future growth opportunities in global motorsport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:22 IST
New Chapter Unfolds: WRC Seeks Dynamic Commercial Rights Holder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has announced the initiation of a tender process aimed at appointing new commercial rights holders for the World Rally Championship (WRC). This move comes as the governing body looks to replace existing promoters Red Bull and German company KW25.

JPMorgan has been appointed as a financial advisor in the process. Red Bull and KW25, who own WRC Promoter GmbH, have held the rights since 2013, with the championship still having seven years left on the contract. The potential sale is speculated to target a valuation of up to 500 million euros, demonstrating significant interest and potential for growth in the sport.

FIA Deputy President for Sport, Malcolm Wilson, expressed optimism about this development, emphasizing opportunities for a new enterprise to infuse fresh energy and investment into the championship. As WRC's popularity continues to rise, the championship sees substantial potential for expansion and global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

 India
2
NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Misconduct

NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Miscond...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

 India
4
Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manufacturers turn to AI to combat global supply chain disruptions

Rural electrification powers education gains across the Global South

Why future artificial general intelligence may not seek power like humans?

Bullying and cyberbullying demand stronger, enforceable EU education policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025