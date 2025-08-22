Syria's Bold Move: Currency Overhaul to Revitalize the Nation's Economy

Syria is taking a bold step towards economic revitalization by issuing new banknotes, removing two zeros from its currency. This move is intended to boost public confidence in the Syrian pound, which has plummeted in value following years of conflict and political upheaval.

The currency revaluation is part of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening the Syrian economy and easing daily transactions. The central bank has informed private banks of the plan, and the transition is set to coincide with the first anniversary of President Bashar al-Assad's ouster.

While the plan is ambitious, experts warn of potential challenges in implementation, including consumer confusion and infrastructure limitations. The success of the initiative could symbolize a significant political shift, as Syria distances itself from decades of Assad rule.

