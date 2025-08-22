Bridging the Digital Divide in Arunachal Pradesh's Frontier

The Indian Army's Dao Division and telecom giant Bharti Airtel have inked a partnership to boost mobile communication infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley and Anjaw districts. This development promises to enhance cellular network coverage in these forward areas, benefiting both local residents and deployed troops, a senior defence official announced on Friday.

The agreement represents a significant stride towards reducing the digital divide in these crucial yet remote regions. Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat noted that the initiative would not only bolster security and communication for border troops but also empower local communities by providing access to reliable network services.

This collaboration is set to support various developmental aspects such as education, healthcare, e-governance, and entrepreneurship. Historically, these areas have suffered from poor connectivity due to their challenging terrain. Bharti Airtel officials have reaffirmed their dedication to expanding tele-connectivity in line with the Digital India vision, marking progress in overcoming infrastructural hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)