Bridging the Digital Divide in Arunachal Pradesh's Frontier

The Indian Army's Dao Division and Bharti Airtel have collaborated to bolster mobile communication in the remote Dibang Valley and Anjaw districts of Arunachal Pradesh. This initiative is set to empower local communities and enhance communication for troops. The effort underscores a commitment to overcoming connectivity challenges in these strategic regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Army's Dao Division and telecom giant Bharti Airtel have inked a partnership to boost mobile communication infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley and Anjaw districts. This development promises to enhance cellular network coverage in these forward areas, benefiting both local residents and deployed troops, a senior defence official announced on Friday.

The agreement represents a significant stride towards reducing the digital divide in these crucial yet remote regions. Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat noted that the initiative would not only bolster security and communication for border troops but also empower local communities by providing access to reliable network services.

This collaboration is set to support various developmental aspects such as education, healthcare, e-governance, and entrepreneurship. Historically, these areas have suffered from poor connectivity due to their challenging terrain. Bharti Airtel officials have reaffirmed their dedication to expanding tele-connectivity in line with the Digital India vision, marking progress in overcoming infrastructural hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

