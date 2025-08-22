Left Menu

Trump Launches National Design Studio to Revamp Federal Digital Services

President Trump appoints Airbnb's Joe Gebbia to lead the newly created National Design Studio, focusing on enhancing digital services at government agencies. This initiative follows a controversial efficiency department led by Elon Musk. Aimed at improving digital interactions, the studio will tackle issues like IRS service design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 20:31 IST
President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia to lead the National Design Studio, a new initiative aimed at enhancing digital services across federal agencies. The studio, created by executive order, follows the dissolution of the Department of Government Efficiency, previously led by Elon Musk.

The move aims to leverage Gebbia's expertise to tackle inefficiencies within government design, primarily focusing on improving user experience at agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service. The National Design Studio is set to streamline costs and enforce standardized design across federal platforms over a three-year timeline.

While a White House spokesperson and Gebbia did not comment, the initiative signals a strategic shift from previous efforts under Musk. The organizer of the studio will report to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, with the position yet to be filled.

