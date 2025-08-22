Trump Launches National Design Studio to Revamp Federal Digital Services

President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia to lead the National Design Studio, a new initiative aimed at enhancing digital services across federal agencies. The studio, created by executive order, follows the dissolution of the Department of Government Efficiency, previously led by Elon Musk.

The move aims to leverage Gebbia's expertise to tackle inefficiencies within government design, primarily focusing on improving user experience at agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service. The National Design Studio is set to streamline costs and enforce standardized design across federal platforms over a three-year timeline.

While a White House spokesperson and Gebbia did not comment, the initiative signals a strategic shift from previous efforts under Musk. The organizer of the studio will report to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, with the position yet to be filled.

(With inputs from agencies.)