India's Space Sector: Unlocking the Final Frontier

Space reforms in India have revolutionized the sector, allowing ISRO to focus on advanced technologies and deep space while private companies handle applications. P K Mishra emphasized integrating AI and big data into future projects and highlighted the importance of global partnerships and technology transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:20 IST
The Indian government's space reforms have significantly transformed the sector, making it scalable and resilient. ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organisation, is now shifting its focus towards frontier technologies and deep space exploration. Private enterprises are expected to take the lead in applications, said P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, during a National Meet organized by ISRO.

Mishra urged scientists to incorporate cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and big data analytics into upcoming satellite and ground systems. He highlighted that these reforms have made the space sector innovative and robust, fostering a conducive environment for technology transfer, venture capital funding, and adoption funds that empower the industry.

He also stressed the importance of expanding international collaborations, citing the successful NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite launch and the planned G-20 climate satellite. Mishra envisioned India as a global hub for accessible, inclusive, and pioneering space solutions, emphasizing space exploration's role in empowering citizens and fostering a confident, self-reliant nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

