Formula E's Electrifying Drive to Dominate China

As Formula E aims to expand into China's booming electric vehicle market, plans are underway for as many as four races in the country, according to series founder and chairman Alejandro Agag. This strategic expansion comes in a contrast to the United States, where EV incentives have been scaled back under President Donald Trump's administration.

Agag expressed optimism about Formula E's potential in China, a market he describes as a 'huge opportunity.' The 2025-26 provisional calendar already lists multiple races in China, and there are talks of further expansion. 'China won't be selling combustion cars,' Agag stated, emphasizing the strategic fit for electric race events.

With an eye on a sustainable future and convergence with Formula One, Formula E could become a global powerhouse in electric racing under the new extended contract with FIA. Agag believes these two series can coexist and potentially synergize, focusing on different facets of motor racing technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)