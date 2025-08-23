Left Menu

Formula E's Electrifying Drive to Dominate China

Formula E aims to expand its presence in China, the leading market for electric vehicles, with plans for four races. Founder Alejandro Agag sees a significant growth opportunity, contrasting China's EV expansion with the U.S.'s reduced incentives. Formula E plans an 18-race calendar in 2025-26 including China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 00:13 IST
Formula E's Electrifying Drive to Dominate China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Formula E aims to expand into China's booming electric vehicle market, plans are underway for as many as four races in the country, according to series founder and chairman Alejandro Agag. This strategic expansion comes in a contrast to the United States, where EV incentives have been scaled back under President Donald Trump's administration.

Agag expressed optimism about Formula E's potential in China, a market he describes as a 'huge opportunity.' The 2025-26 provisional calendar already lists multiple races in China, and there are talks of further expansion. 'China won't be selling combustion cars,' Agag stated, emphasizing the strategic fit for electric race events.

With an eye on a sustainable future and convergence with Formula One, Formula E could become a global powerhouse in electric racing under the new extended contract with FIA. Agag believes these two series can coexist and potentially synergize, focusing on different facets of motor racing technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
2
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global
3
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

 Global
4
Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025