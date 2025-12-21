Sofia Goggia Triumphs in Val d'Isere Super-G Showdown

In an exhilarating display of skill, Italy's Sofia Goggia clinched her first Super-G victory of this season at Val d'Isere on Sunday. With a time of 1:20.24, Goggia edged out Alice Robinson from New Zealand, who finished just 0.15 seconds behind. American veteran Lindsey Vonn secured the third spot on the podium.

Despite the triumph, Goggia admitted surprise at her win, feeling she held back during her run. "I skied with a lot in reserve," she commented after crossing the finish line. This victory marks her 27th World Cup win overall, solidifying her reputation in the skiing world.

Lindsey Vonn, reflecting on her performance, identified an early jump as the moment that cost her valuable time. "I was missing direction on the first jump," Vonn noted, ultimately affecting her splits. Nonetheless, she delivered a strong skiing performance afterward, but it wasn't enough to claim the top spot.