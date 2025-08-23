Left Menu

BNDES Launches $1.85 Billion Lifeline Amid U.S. Tariff Woes

Brazil's state development bank BNDES announced a significant credit line of 10 billion reais for firms impacted by U.S. tariffs. This credit line supports operating expenses and market exploration, supplementing an earlier 30 billion reais initiative to bolster Brazilian businesses facing trade challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 23-08-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 02:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's state development bank, BNDES, declared on Friday the introduction of a substantial credit line worth 10 billion reais designed to assist companies battered by rising U.S. tariffs.

The newly announced credit will be distributed between general operating expenses and initiatives to explore new markets, aiming to provide a crucial financial lifeline. This move complements a broader 30 billion reais credit line revealed by the Brazilian government earlier this month.

Open to Brazilian companies across various sizes and industries, this support mechanism targets entities whose products are subject to U.S. levies, as clarified by BNDES. This intervention represents a strategic effort to safeguard domestic businesses from escalating trade friction.

