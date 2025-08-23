Left Menu

Global South's Role in Brokering Ukraine Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges countries of the Global South to encourage Russia towards peace, emphasizing the need for direct negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Zelenskiy highlights the urgency of the situation and calls for proactive involvement from these nations to facilitate dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-08-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 17:16 IST
Global South's Role in Brokering Ukraine Peace
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called upon countries of the Global South to actively engage in efforts to steer Russia towards a peaceful resolution in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Emphasizing the importance of initiating direct negotiations, Zelenskiy urged these nations to help bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table in a bid to end the conflict.

On social media platform X, Zelenskiy reiterated his willingness to meet with Putin under any format, while criticizing Moscow's tendency to prolong negotiations. He highlighted the pivotal role the Global South could play in sending crucial signals for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025