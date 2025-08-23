Global South's Role in Brokering Ukraine Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called upon countries of the Global South to actively engage in efforts to steer Russia towards a peaceful resolution in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Emphasizing the importance of initiating direct negotiations, Zelenskiy urged these nations to help bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table in a bid to end the conflict.

On social media platform X, Zelenskiy reiterated his willingness to meet with Putin under any format, while criticizing Moscow's tendency to prolong negotiations. He highlighted the pivotal role the Global South could play in sending crucial signals for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)