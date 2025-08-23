Left Menu

Innovations in Prosthetics and Space Exploration

Recent developments in science include a Nigerian firm's creation of bionic arms for amputees, providing new hope for individuals like Gift Usen. Additionally, Japan prepares to launch an uncrewed spacecraft, HTV-X, to resupply the International Space Station, marking significant progress in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 18:28 IST
Innovations in Prosthetics and Space Exploration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Nigerian company is pioneering advancements in prosthetics by creating bionic arms tailored for amputees, opening new horizons for individuals like Gift Usen. Usen, a cosmetologist from Akwa Ibom, Nigeria, anticipates regaining full hand function after living with only one and a half hands since birth. This innovation is set to transform lives by offering renewed opportunities and independence for amputees.

Meanwhile, Japan is making strides in space technology with its latest mission to resupply the International Space Station (ISS). The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced that its new uncrewed cargo spacecraft, HTV-X, will be launched on October 21. This mission marks an exciting collaboration between Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Electric, employing the new H3 rocket to carry the spacecraft from Tanegashima Space Center.

These two stories highlight significant progress in both prosthetic technology and space exploration, showcasing how science continues to enhance human capabilities and extend our presence beyond Earth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025