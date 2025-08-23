Innovations in Prosthetics and Space Exploration

A Nigerian company is pioneering advancements in prosthetics by creating bionic arms tailored for amputees, opening new horizons for individuals like Gift Usen. Usen, a cosmetologist from Akwa Ibom, Nigeria, anticipates regaining full hand function after living with only one and a half hands since birth. This innovation is set to transform lives by offering renewed opportunities and independence for amputees.

Meanwhile, Japan is making strides in space technology with its latest mission to resupply the International Space Station (ISS). The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced that its new uncrewed cargo spacecraft, HTV-X, will be launched on October 21. This mission marks an exciting collaboration between Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Electric, employing the new H3 rocket to carry the spacecraft from Tanegashima Space Center.

These two stories highlight significant progress in both prosthetic technology and space exploration, showcasing how science continues to enhance human capabilities and extend our presence beyond Earth.

(With inputs from agencies.)