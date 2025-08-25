Left Menu

Canarys Launches Auryis: Revolutionizing Pharma Compliance with AI Power

Canarys introduces Auryis, an AI-driven compliance platform for Pharma and Life Sciences, marking a crucial transition to a product-led model. Auryis provides audit-ready compliance insights, mitigating non-compliance risk by intelligently mapping content to regulations. It eases the burden of manual reviews and adapts to evolving global standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:02 IST
Canarys has unveiled a significant new venture with the launch of Auryis, an AI-powered compliance platform specifically designed for the Pharma and Life Sciences sectors. This development signifies a key strategic shift for Canarys, transitioning from a service-oriented entity to a product-oriented company.

Auryis stands out in the fast-evolving regulatory landscape by offering real-time, structured, and audit-ready compliance insights into digital content. The platform intelligently correlates elements to external regulations, such as GxP, FDA, and EMA, as well as internal standards and bespoke business rules, helping organizations control and pre-empt non-compliance risks before they become major issues.

CEO of Canarys, Sheshadri Srinivas, emphasized the platform's importance in today's regulatory climate. Auryis not only accelerates compliance processes but also ensures they are more intelligent and continuous. The service reduces the manual workload involved in compliance reviews and aids in maintaining operational excellence.

