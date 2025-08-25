Revolutionizing Comfort: The Role of Skin Temperature in Smart Technology

A groundbreaking study has revealed that the temperature of the skin on the face and hands plays a significant role in human comfort. Researchers suggest this insight could revolutionize the design of wearable technology and climate systems in buildings.

The research, published in the journal Energy and Built Environment, emphasizes that skin areas like the forehead and cheeks are particularly sensitive to temperature changes. This sensitivity makes them ideal targets for monitoring, which can be utilized to create safer and more sustainable living environments.

The comprehensive review, led by John Calautit of the University of Nottingham, also explains that current research on this topic is inconsistent. By pooling data from 172 studies, the team provides the most detailed analysis yet of the relationship between skin temperature and thermal sensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)