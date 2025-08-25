Left Menu

Revolutionizing Comfort: The Role of Skin Temperature in Smart Technology

A recent study highlights the importance of facial and hand skin temperature in determining comfort. Researchers propose using this knowledge to enhance wearable technology and building climate systems. This comprehensive review underscores the potential of smarter approaches to thermal management, enhancing safety, health, and sustainability in various environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:14 IST
Revolutionizing Comfort: The Role of Skin Temperature in Smart Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking study has revealed that the temperature of the skin on the face and hands plays a significant role in human comfort. Researchers suggest this insight could revolutionize the design of wearable technology and climate systems in buildings.

The research, published in the journal Energy and Built Environment, emphasizes that skin areas like the forehead and cheeks are particularly sensitive to temperature changes. This sensitivity makes them ideal targets for monitoring, which can be utilized to create safer and more sustainable living environments.

The comprehensive review, led by John Calautit of the University of Nottingham, also explains that current research on this topic is inconsistent. By pooling data from 172 studies, the team provides the most detailed analysis yet of the relationship between skin temperature and thermal sensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ANSCBL Loan Scam: Exposing the Power of Attorney Loophole

ANSCBL Loan Scam: Exposing the Power of Attorney Loophole

 India
2
Clarity at Last: Presidency University Entrance Results Released

Clarity at Last: Presidency University Entrance Results Released

 India
3
IREDA Aims to Surpass Revenue Milestone with Strategic MoU

IREDA Aims to Surpass Revenue Milestone with Strategic MoU

 India
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid German Business Optimism

Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid German Business Optimism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025