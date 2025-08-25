Left Menu

Stellantis Adjusts Termoli Plant Operations Amid Market Challenges

Carmaker Stellantis has reached a deal with unions to reduce working hours for over 1,800 employees at its Termoli plant in southern Italy, responding to a weak auto market and U.S. tariffs. The scheme, effective from September 1, allows up to 80% furlough. Termoli's future is uncertain amid delayed new model introductions and paused electric vehicle battery hub plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:30 IST
Stellantis Adjusts Termoli Plant Operations Amid Market Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Stellantis, the global car manufacturer, secured an agreement with unions on Monday to implement a flexible work arrangement for more than 1,800 employees at its Termoli plant in southern Italy. The arrangement, prompted by a sluggish market and U.S. tariffs, allows workers to be placed on reduced hours for up to 80% of their contractual time over the next year.

This new scheme replaces a previous one which affected around half the workforce and expired earlier this month. A Stellantis representative confirmed the updated agreement, although specifics were not disclosed. The Termoli facility is crucial for producing petrol engines, but with soft auto market conditions persisting, particularly in Europe, concerns about the plant's future remain significant.

The production at Termoli has also been impacted by U.S. tariffs, as engines manufactured there were exported to America for use in Jeep Compass SUVs. Further complicating the plant's future is the delay in new model launches and the pause on developing an electric vehicle battery hub, despite prior plans announced by the Stellantis-backed ACC joint venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Explosion Sparks Unrest at Boisar Industrial Area

Tragic Explosion Sparks Unrest at Boisar Industrial Area

 Global
2
Call for Disarmament: Tensions Rise Over Israel-Hezbollah Stand-Off

Call for Disarmament: Tensions Rise Over Israel-Hezbollah Stand-Off

 Israel
3
Corruption Allegations Erupt at Thane Municipal Corporation

Corruption Allegations Erupt at Thane Municipal Corporation

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision in Uttar Pradesh Claims 11 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision in Uttar Pradesh Claims 11 Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025