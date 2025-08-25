Left Menu

Helicopter Crash on Isle of Wight: Training Flight Turns Tragic

A training helicopter crashed into a field near Ventnor, Isle of Wight, during a flying lesson, involving four people. Emergency services airlifted one individual to a major trauma center. Northumbria Helicopter confirmed the aircraft involved was a G-OCLV model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A helicopter carrying four people crashed into a field near the seaside resort town of Ventnor on Britain's Isle of Wight during a flying lesson on Monday, according to police reports. One person was airlifted to a major trauma center following the accident.

The helicopter involved in the incident was identified as a G-OCLV model operated by Northumbria Helicopter. A representative from the company confirmed the aircraft was on a training flight when the crash occurred.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance dispatched a critical care team, which included a doctor and specialist paramedic. The air ambulance service spokesperson stated that one individual was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

