Helicopter Crash on Isle of Wight: Training Flight Turns Tragic

A helicopter carrying four people crashed into a field near the seaside resort town of Ventnor on Britain's Isle of Wight during a flying lesson on Monday, according to police reports. One person was airlifted to a major trauma center following the accident.

The helicopter involved in the incident was identified as a G-OCLV model operated by Northumbria Helicopter. A representative from the company confirmed the aircraft was on a training flight when the crash occurred.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance dispatched a critical care team, which included a doctor and specialist paramedic. The air ambulance service spokesperson stated that one individual was transported to the hospital for further treatment.