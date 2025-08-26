Health Challenges: Screwworm in the U.S. and Bird Flu in Argentina

Health authorities in the United States have confirmed the country's first travel-related case of the New World screwworm, a dangerous flesh-eating parasite, linked to a recent outbreak in Central America. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention verified the case following an investigation by the Maryland Department of Health. The patient, who had recently traveled to El Salvador, was diagnosed on August 4, as confirmed by a statement from health spokesperson Andrew G. Nixon.

In another development, Chile has temporarily halted poultry imports from Argentina after the discovery of a highly pathogenic avian influenza, known as bird flu, in the Buenos Aires province. Argentina's government reported the case on August 19 and has suspended poultry product exports to various countries to prevent further spread.

These incidents highlight the challenges faced by health authorities in managing cross-border disease transmission and the impact such outbreaks have on international trade and public health safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)