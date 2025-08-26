Left Menu

Nevada Faces Tech Turmoil Post Network Security Incident

Nevada's governmental services face disruption following a network security incident. Offices are closed, websites offline, and phone lines erratic as recovery efforts begin. While specifics remain undisclosed, the nature suggests a possible ransomware attack. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency joins forces with Nevada to address the issue.

26-08-2025
A network security incident has led to significant disruptions across Nevada's state government services, according to a statement from Governor Joe Lombardo's office. Offices have been closed, websites are down, and phone communication is unstable as recovery measures are underway.

The specifics of the incident have not been revealed, but the symptoms suggest a potential ransomware attack. Such cyberattacks often involve locking victims' computer systems, causing extensive disruption.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is actively following the situation, working alongside Nevada's authorities to provide necessary support. The FBI has yet to comment on the events as investigations continue.

