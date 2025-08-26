Nevada Faces Tech Turmoil Post Network Security Incident

A network security incident has led to significant disruptions across Nevada's state government services, according to a statement from Governor Joe Lombardo's office. Offices have been closed, websites are down, and phone communication is unstable as recovery measures are underway.

The specifics of the incident have not been revealed, but the symptoms suggest a potential ransomware attack. Such cyberattacks often involve locking victims' computer systems, causing extensive disruption.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is actively following the situation, working alongside Nevada's authorities to provide necessary support. The FBI has yet to comment on the events as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)