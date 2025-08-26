StudioDNA Unveils New Studio in Pune, Redefining Corporate Design & Build Solutions

Pune, August 26, 2025 – StudioDNA, one of India's leading names in corporate interior design and turnkey project management, proudly announced the launch of its new studio in Aundh, Pune, on 24th August 2025. This milestone marks the firm's relocation from its earlier workspace to a larger, more dynamic environment that reflects the brand's philosophy and growth trajectory. The inauguration was graced by the presence of distinguished industry leaders, reaffirming StudioDNA's strong reputation and long-standing partnerships. A New Chapter for StudioDNA Founded in 2008, StudioDNA has evolved into a trusted partner for multinational corporations and Indian enterprises alike, delivering end-to-end design and build services. With setups in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, and Ahmedabad, and projects executed PAN India, the firm has established itself as a nationwide leader in workspace design.

The new Pune studio has been designed as a collaborative and agile environment, reinforcing StudioDNA's ethos of innovation, precision, and sustainability. It demonstrates the same principles that the company brings to every project—functional, aesthetic, and sustainable solutions tailored to client needs.

"We deliver good quality, timely execution, and cost-effective design solutions. This new studio will allow our teams to work more effectively while staying true to our promise of excellence," said the founders of StudioDNA. Founders Who Drive the Vision StudioDNA was co-founded by Dhiren Patel and Apurv Bhandge, who continue to drive the company's growth and vision. Dhiren leads operations, ensuring seamless execution and delivery of projects, while Apurv heads business development, building long-term relationships and expanding the firm's client base. Together, they have steered StudioDNA into becoming a brand synonymous with scalable, sustainable, and brand-aligned workspaces. Chief Guest Vikram Gaikwad – A Longstanding Association The event was presided over by Mr. Vikram Gaikwad, Chairman of Vikram Infratech Developers Pvt. Ltd., a stalwart in infrastructure development with landmark contributions, including the Pune Metro, large-scale residential and industrial developments. His emphasis on sustainability and efficiency mirrors StudioDNA's own philosophy.

The association between Mr. Gaikwad and StudioDNA dates back to the launch of Midori Towers over 20 years ago. Since then, the two have continued to collaborate on significant projects, with Mr. Gaikwad leading residential and infrastructure development and StudioDNA specialising exclusively in commercial office environments. This complementary expertise has resulted in a strong, enduring partnership.

"Our association with StudioDNA has been consistent for over two decades. Their expertise in designing commercial office environments perfectly complements our infrastructure projects, ensuring businesses have world-class spaces to grow and thrive," said Mr. Vikram Gaikwad. Transforming Workspaces Nationwide Over the years, StudioDNA has successfully delivered offices for some of the world's most respected organisations, including Bosch, Siemens, SONY, and Emerson Export Engineering, PCL. With a portfolio of more than 200 completed projects, spanning industries such as IT, logistics, retail, and manufacturing, the brand has become the go-to name for businesses looking to transform their workplaces.

Ongoing projects with Accion Labs, InfocusP Innovations, Skechers and Legrand further reinforce StudioDNA's reputation as a trusted partner for business transformation through design. The Road Ahead The launch of the new Pune studio represents more than just a physical move—it sets the stage for StudioDNA's next phase of growth. As Pune continues to emerge as a hub for multinational corporations and new-age enterprises, StudioDNA is poised to play a defining role in shaping the future of workspaces across India. About StudioDNA Founded in 2008, StudioDNA specialises in end-to-end design and build services for corporate office interiors across India. With expertise in architecture, interior design, turnkey project management, and investor solutions, the brand has built a reputation for delivering customised, sustainable, and cost-effective designs. With setups across Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, and Ahmedabad, StudioDNA executes projects nationwide with a strong team of designers, planners, and managers, ensuring seamless execution from concept to completion.

