India's Pixxel and Dhruva: Revolutionizing Earth Imaging from Space

Bengaluru-based space start-up Pixxel Space is making significant strides as it launches three more hyperspectral earth imaging satellites via SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. This marks the completion of the first phase of their Firefly project — India's inaugural private earth imaging satellite constellation.

Simultaneously, Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space is preparing to launch its first commercial LEAP-01 mission. The mission will carry payloads from Australia's Akula Tech and Esper Satellites, all set to board the Falcon-9 rocket from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

With Pixxel's existing set of three Firefly satellites completed in January, these additional satellites will establish a six-satellite network in a sun-synchronous low earth orbit, 550 km above the planet. Boasting advanced sensors, each 50-kilogram satellite can capture imagery across more than 135 spectral bands at a 5-metre resolution, providing unprecedented insights into our planet's conditions.