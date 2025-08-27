Left Menu

Starship Milestones: SpaceX Tests Heat Shields and Satellites

SpaceX's Starship successfully deployed its first mock Starlink satellites and tested new heat shield tiles during its tenth test flight. The mission marked significant progress despite the rocket's explosive end. The Super Heavy booster demonstrated a water landing as part of SpaceX's test-to-failure development strategy.

SpaceX's Starship achieved major milestones during its latest test flight by deploying mock Starlink satellites and testing advanced heat shield tiles. The launch took place at the Starbase in south Texas, where the massive rocket system, measuring 403 feet tall, embarked on its tenth test. The Super Heavy booster efficiently released Starship into space, pushing development boundaries after past setbacks.

Half an hour into the mission, the Starship's innovative satellite deployment mechanism released eight dummy Starlink satellites, showcasing a pivotal feature for SpaceX's future launches. The test also involved trialing heat shield tiles designed to withstand extreme supersonic reentry, eliminating the need for refurbishment between flights—a significant cost-saving strategy for the space company helmed by Elon Musk.

The test concluded dramatically over the Indian Ocean, with Starship successfully executing an engine-guided descent before its anticipated explosion. This outcome was part of SpaceX's 'test-to-failure' approach. Meanwhile, the Super Heavy booster explored a new water landing strategy in the Gulf of Mexico, highlighting the diversity of landing methods in development trials.

