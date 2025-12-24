ISRO's LVM3-M6: A Milestone in Satellite Deployment
ISRO's heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6, successfully launched a US satellite into orbit, marking another achievement for India's space capabilities. The mission is part of a global effort to enhance direct-to-mobile satellite connectivity, enabling 4G and 5G services worldwide. This launch highlights ISRO's operational excellence.
- Country:
- India
ISRO marked a significant space mission milestone with the successful deployment of a US communication satellite into orbit using its heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6. Launched from Bengaluru, the mission celebrated the achieved feat with praises from ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. The satellite forms part of the Low Earth Orbit constellation aimed at enhancing global connectivity.
The liftoff, described as a 'gift to Bharat', saw the Bluebird Block-2 satellite placed into a 518 km circular orbit, a marginal variation from the planned altitude, showcasing ISRO's precision in its operations. LVM3, also called 'Bahubali', has now demonstrated a consecutive success rate in multiple high-stakes missions.
With ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India Ltd, and partner AST SpaceMobile, there's a robust collaboration embracing future launches, including the promising Gaganyaan mission. Moreover, ISRO is readying itself for advancements in satellite vehicle technology to further enhance constellation networks globally.
ALSO READ
ISRO's LVM3-M6 Soars: A Historic Leap in Satellite Connectivity
ISRO's LVM3-M6 Mission: A New Era for Global Connectivity
Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: A Push for Enhanced Connectivity
HLTF Reviews Roadmap to Boost Infrastructure and Connectivity in Northeast
Taking Flight: A New Era for Indore to Rewa Connectivity