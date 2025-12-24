ISRO's LVM3-M6: A Milestone in Satellite Deployment

ISRO marked a significant space mission milestone with the successful deployment of a US communication satellite into orbit using its heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6. Launched from Bengaluru, the mission celebrated the achieved feat with praises from ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. The satellite forms part of the Low Earth Orbit constellation aimed at enhancing global connectivity.

The liftoff, described as a 'gift to Bharat', saw the Bluebird Block-2 satellite placed into a 518 km circular orbit, a marginal variation from the planned altitude, showcasing ISRO's precision in its operations. LVM3, also called 'Bahubali', has now demonstrated a consecutive success rate in multiple high-stakes missions.

With ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India Ltd, and partner AST SpaceMobile, there's a robust collaboration embracing future launches, including the promising Gaganyaan mission. Moreover, ISRO is readying itself for advancements in satellite vehicle technology to further enhance constellation networks globally.