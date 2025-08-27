Indonesia's Two-Year Countdown to Combat Obesity with New Food Labeling Norms

Indonesia is setting a two-year deadline for food and beverage companies to adhere to new labeling norms targeting products high in salt, sugar, or fat. This move aims to tackle the soaring obesity rates in the country but is facing delays due to pressure from global and regional industry lobbyists.

According to health ministry data, obesity has doubled over the last decade in Indonesia, affecting one in three adults and one in five school-age children. Despite this alarming trend, lobbying from U.S. industries, regional trade groups, and domestic manufacturers has pushed the Indonesian government to reconsider immediate enforcement.

The Indonesian health ministry plans to implement a traffic-light labeling system by the end of 2025, a model similar to those used in over 40 countries, including Singapore. The new system will allow companies to self-regulate before restrictions become mandatory two years later, signifying a collaborative approach with the food industry.

