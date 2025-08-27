Russian Court Slaps Hefty Fines on Pinterest and Twitch

A Russian court has imposed substantial fines on popular social networking sites Pinterest and Twitch. In separate cases starting on Wednesday, the court ruled that both platforms violated local internet regulations. The proceedings were mentioned by the court on its official Telegram channel.

Pinterest was handed a fine of 10 million roubles, an equivalent of approximately $123,692, while Twitch faced a significantly larger penalty, with fines amounting to 61,747,992 roubles. These hefty punishments signify the ongoing enforcement of local internet regulations by Russian authorities.

As of now, neither Pinterest nor Twitch has immediately commented on the court's decision. The fines come amidst ongoing scrutiny of international tech companies by the Russian legal system. The conversion rate at the time of the ruling was $1 equal to 80.8455 roubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)