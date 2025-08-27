Left Menu

Russian Court Slaps Hefty Fines on Pinterest and Twitch

A Russian court fined social media platforms Pinterest and Twitch for breaching local internet laws. Pinterest was ordered to pay 10 million roubles, while Twitch received a much larger fine of 61,747,992 roubles. Both companies have yet to respond to these rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:07 IST
Russian Court Slaps Hefty Fines on Pinterest and Twitch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A Russian court has imposed substantial fines on popular social networking sites Pinterest and Twitch. In separate cases starting on Wednesday, the court ruled that both platforms violated local internet regulations. The proceedings were mentioned by the court on its official Telegram channel.

Pinterest was handed a fine of 10 million roubles, an equivalent of approximately $123,692, while Twitch faced a significantly larger penalty, with fines amounting to 61,747,992 roubles. These hefty punishments signify the ongoing enforcement of local internet regulations by Russian authorities.

As of now, neither Pinterest nor Twitch has immediately commented on the court's decision. The fines come amidst ongoing scrutiny of international tech companies by the Russian legal system. The conversion rate at the time of the ruling was $1 equal to 80.8455 roubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Jal Board Unveils In Situ Solution to Clean Yamuna: A 45-Point Plan in Action

Delhi Jal Board Unveils In Situ Solution to Clean Yamuna: A 45-Point Plan in...

 India
2
Haryana Assembly's Solemn Tributes to Natural Calamity Victims

Haryana Assembly's Solemn Tributes to Natural Calamity Victims

 India
3
Tense Standoff at Minneapolis Church: Shooter Contained

Tense Standoff at Minneapolis Church: Shooter Contained

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Virar: Unauthorised Building Collapse Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Strikes Virar: Unauthorised Building Collapse Claims Six Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025