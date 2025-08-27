Left Menu

Thrilling Fourth Day at US Open: Key Moments and Players

The fourth day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows saw former champion Emma Raducanu advance to the third round. The clear skies enabled a successful day of matches, with notable performances from players like Djokovic, Sabalenka, and Swiatek. The event continues to captivate tennis fans worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:43 IST
On the fourth day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows, clear skies and mild temperatures set the stage for exciting matches. British star Emma Raducanu advanced to the third round with a decisive victory over Janice Tjen.

Prominent players Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka took center stage in the latest round of action, maintaining their momentum as the competition intensifies. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz eased through their respective matches, continuing their strong performances at the tournament.

The US Open continues to deliver thrilling tennis moments, drawing attention to both emerging talents and established stars. Enthusiasts are keenly watching as players vie for the prestigious title in one of the sport's most iconic arenas.

