Tuticorin's Satellite Surge: New Launch Complex Unveiled

The new satellite launch complex at Kulasekarapattinam in Tuticorin District is set to be operational by December 2026. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced plans for up to 25 annual launches using Small Satellite Launch Vehicles. The facility marks India's expansion in satellite deployment capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tuticorin | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:40 IST
Tuticorin's Satellite Surge: New Launch Complex Unveiled
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to enhance its satellite deployment capabilities with a new launch complex in Tuticorin District's Kulasekarapattinam. Expected to be operational by December 2026, this facility will focus on launching satellites using Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLV).

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan shared the plans for annual satellite launches, aiming for up to 25 per year. The new site expands India's launch capacity, supplementing the existing spaceport in Sriharikota. The SSLVs offer a distinct function from the current launches as they are designed for smaller payloads up to an altitude of 400 km.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for this project via video conferencing in February 2024. The project underscores India's growing ambitions in space exploration and satellite technology backed by the capabilities of its scientists and cutting-edge research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

