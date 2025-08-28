Left Menu

Turain Software Expands SaaS and CPaaS Innovation Hub to Bengaluru

Turain Software Pvt. Ltd. is set to open a new office in Bengaluru, focusing on SaaS and CPaaS products. This expansion aims to develop platforms enhancing business communication and operational efficiency, leveraging Bengaluru's tech ecosystem. The company plans to empower businesses with scalable, cloud-based communication solutions.

Updated: 28-08-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:24 IST
BENGALURU, INDIA — Turain Software Pvt. Ltd. is thrilled to announce its strategic expansion with the inauguration of a new office in Bengaluru, set for early 2025. The company will focus on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS), marking a significant milestone in its growth journey. The initiative seeks to enhance business communication and operational efficiency through cutting-edge cloud technologies.

As India's technology capital, Bengaluru offers a vibrant environment conducive to innovation and growth. This makes it an ideal location for Turain, which plans to harness the city's wealth of tech talent and dynamic startup ecosystem. Turain's CEO, Tarun Karan, emphasized the move as pivotal, aligning with industry trends favoring cloud and communication technologies to bolster customer engagement and streamline processes in today's competitive landscape.

The Bengaluru office will serve as an innovation hub, focusing on SaaS and CPaaS solutions for diverse B2B and B2C industries, including EdTech, E-Commerce, and Healthcare. Looking forward, Turain is determined to build robust Big Data and advanced Cybersecurity capabilities, ensuring businesses function securely, intelligently, and efficiently.

