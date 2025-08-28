Kremlin Dismisses Drone Surveillance Allegations

The Kremlin has refuted allegations published by the New York Times suggesting that Russian forces or their affiliates are deploying surveillance drones over logistical routes used by the United States and its allies in eastern Germany.

Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the report during a press conference, expressing skepticism about its authenticity, noting the lack of evidence from German authorities. "It's hard to imagine," Peskov commented, "because such activity would hardly go unnoticed by German officials."

Peskov further described the report as resembling another unfounded media claim, stressing that Russia had not thoroughly examined the story, which was mentioned by U.S. and Western officials to the New York Times.

