Kremlin Dismisses Drone Surveillance Allegations

The Kremlin has rejected a New York Times report claiming that Russia or its proxies were conducting drone surveillance over routes used by the U.S. and allies in Germany. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov argued that such actions would have been obvious to Germany, labeling the report as likely fabricated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has refuted allegations published by the New York Times suggesting that Russian forces or their affiliates are deploying surveillance drones over logistical routes used by the United States and its allies in eastern Germany.

Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the report during a press conference, expressing skepticism about its authenticity, noting the lack of evidence from German authorities. "It's hard to imagine," Peskov commented, "because such activity would hardly go unnoticed by German officials."

Peskov further described the report as resembling another unfounded media claim, stressing that Russia had not thoroughly examined the story, which was mentioned by U.S. and Western officials to the New York Times.

