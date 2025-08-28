Nasdaq Holds Steady Amid Nvidia and Federal Reserve Uncertainties

The Nasdaq managed a slight uptick on Thursday amid volatile trading sessions, despite a dip in Nvidia's shares. The tech sector was bustling with uncertainty as Sino-U.S. trade confusion led Nvidia to omit potential China sales from its forecast, even after obtaining licenses to sell to the Chinese market.

Nvidia's shares fell 1.3%, but the company's positive quarterly revenue forecasts and optimism around AI helped alleviate investor concerns. The broader S&P 500 technology sector inched up by 0.2%, while the chip index saw a 0.3% increase. Commentators noted that AI enthusiasm continues to sustain Wall Street's bullish momentum.

Data analytics firm Snowflake surged with a 17.8% gain due to artificial intelligence demand, while HP Inc rose 2.4%, beating quarterly revenue estimates. Market expectations are high for a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, buoying the S&P 500 to new highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)