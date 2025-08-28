Left Menu

MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

Major League Soccer clubs set a new transfer spending record in 2025, investing approximately $336 million in player acquisitions. This is a substantial increase from 2024's $188 million and includes high-profile signings like Son Heung-min to LAFC. The new 'cash-for-player' rule facilitated intra-league trades worth over $40 million.

Updated: 28-08-2025 23:32 IST
Major League Soccer teams have shattered previous transfer spending records in 2025, with a significant $336 million disbursed on player acquisitions. This is nearly double the previous high of $188 million recorded in 2024, elevating MLS to eighth place among global leagues for transfer spending.

The spree was notably led by LAFC's acquisition of Son Heung-min from Tottenham for a reported $26.5 million. MLS teams continually surpassed their own spending benchmarks three times in 2025, with additional high-profile signings like Emmanuel Latte Lath and Kevin Denkey.

The introduction of a 'cash-for-player' trade rule has injected vigor into intra-league transactions, keeping key players within MLS and generating significant revenue. This strategic move accounted for over $40 million across eleven transfers, showcasing a dynamic shift in league operations.

