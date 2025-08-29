AI: The New 'Kamdhenu' of the Tech World

At the Reliance Industries AGM, Mukesh Ambani hailed artificial intelligence as the 'new Kamdhenu,' a mystical cow fulfilling wishes, emphasizing its role in productivity and efficiency.

Ambani outlined how AI, alongside clean energy and genomics, is reshaping the global landscape, promoting a future defined by abundance rather than scarcity.

In a world of geopolitical tensions, Ambani stressed the importance of cooperation over conflict, citing collaboration as essential for shared prosperity and future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)