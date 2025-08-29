AI: The New 'Kamdhenu' of the Tech World
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani highlights the transformative power of AI, genomics, and clean energy. He describes AI as the 'new Kamdhenu' and an opportunity for India amidst global uncertainties. Ambani urges global cooperation for shared prosperity in an era of potential super abundance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:41 IST
- Country:
- India
At the Reliance Industries AGM, Mukesh Ambani hailed artificial intelligence as the 'new Kamdhenu,' a mystical cow fulfilling wishes, emphasizing its role in productivity and efficiency.
Ambani outlined how AI, alongside clean energy and genomics, is reshaping the global landscape, promoting a future defined by abundance rather than scarcity.
In a world of geopolitical tensions, Ambani stressed the importance of cooperation over conflict, citing collaboration as essential for shared prosperity and future growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Marvell Technology Faces Uncertain Future Amid Flat Data Center Demands
India's Clean Energy Horizon: From CNG Expansion to Sustainable Targets
Building world's most advanced clean energy ecosystems, developing AI as new growth engine, says Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Industries AGM.
India and Japan Forge Ahead with 60 Billion Yen Clean Energy Pact
India and Japan: Navigating the Future of Technology and Economy Together