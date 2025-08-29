Left Menu

AI: The New 'Kamdhenu' of the Tech World

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani highlights the transformative power of AI, genomics, and clean energy. He describes AI as the 'new Kamdhenu' and an opportunity for India amidst global uncertainties. Ambani urges global cooperation for shared prosperity in an era of potential super abundance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the Reliance Industries AGM, Mukesh Ambani hailed artificial intelligence as the 'new Kamdhenu,' a mystical cow fulfilling wishes, emphasizing its role in productivity and efficiency.

Ambani outlined how AI, alongside clean energy and genomics, is reshaping the global landscape, promoting a future defined by abundance rather than scarcity.

In a world of geopolitical tensions, Ambani stressed the importance of cooperation over conflict, citing collaboration as essential for shared prosperity and future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

