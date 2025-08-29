Dramatic Upsets and Scintillating Matches Mark Day 6 of the US Open

The sixth day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows delivered intense action and surprising results. As matches commenced under New York's partly cloudy skies, the atmosphere reflected a mix of anticipation and excitement among players and spectators.

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas faced a shocking defeat, highlighting the unpredictability of the tournament. Meanwhile, top-seeds like Swiatek, Sinner, and Osaka cruised comfortably to advance in their respective matches. Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu made strong comebacks, delighting fans with their tenacity and skill.

Coco Gauff exhibited her vulnerability on court but managed to fight through her serving difficulties to progress to the third round. As the competition heats up, tennis enthusiasts worldwide eagerly follow the evolving narratives of victory and resilience at the US Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)