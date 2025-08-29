Tensions Escalate: U.S. Missile Deployment in Japan Alarms Russia

Russia has expressed grave concerns over the United States' latest military maneuver involving the deployment of the 'Typhon' missile system in Japan. The temporary positioning of these intermediate-range missiles is part of the ongoing Resolute Dragon military exercise, sparking fears of heightened tensions.

The Russian foreign ministry described this move as a 'destabilizing step' that could potentially lead to further complications in international relations. Moscow believes it is part and parcel of Washington's larger strategy to enhance its missile capabilities for global deployments.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued a statement highlighting that the deployment is aimed at maximizing U.S. ground-based missile readiness in various strategic regions across the world, further exacerbating an already delicate security landscape.