Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov mentioned the possibility of forthcoming dialogues with the United States to tackle ongoing 'mutual irritants' affecting diplomatic relations, as per reports by TASS news agency.

Ryabkov highlighted concerns regarding attempts by European nations to undermine the accords established between Russia and the U.S. during the Alaska summit.

Despite these challenges, Ryabkov expressed optimism that Washington will honor the agreements and anticipates similar recognition from Kyiv and European capitals, which he accused of engaging in 'outright sabotage.'