Left Menu

U.S. Revokes Chip Equipment Exemptions: Impact on Korean Giants

The U.S. has revoked exemptions allowing Samsung and SK Hynix to use American semiconductor equipment in China, impacting their operations. The companies must now seek licenses, potentially hindering operations and affecting the global supply chain. This move may benefit Chinese firms and U.S. competitor Micron, amid ongoing trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 04:02 IST
U.S. Revokes Chip Equipment Exemptions: Impact on Korean Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States government has rescinded authorizations that enabled chipmakers Samsung and SK Hynix to procure American semiconductor manufacturing equipment for use in China. The U.S. Commerce Department's decision aims to tighten control over the transfer of sensitive technology, previously relaxed under exemptions granted in 2022.

Although Samsung and SK Hynix can still apply for licenses to maintain current facilities, the delay in processing such applications may disrupt their production. The South Korean government is in talks with the U.S. to mitigate these impacts, emphasizing the importance of stable operations for the global supply chain.

This policy shift is predicted to lower sales from American equipment manufacturers KLA Corp, Lam Research, and Applied Materials, whose shares saw a significant drop. Meanwhile, U.S. competitor Micron and Chinese firms may gain from any operational gap left by Korean companies, challenging market dynamics in the semiconductor sector.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Blocks Abbas's UN Visit Amid Palestine Recognition Angles

U.S. Blocks Abbas's UN Visit Amid Palestine Recognition Angles

 Global
2
Athletic Struggles and Resilience at the U.S. Open

Athletic Struggles and Resilience at the U.S. Open

 Global
3
Russia-China Economic Alliance: Opposing Global Trade Sanctions

Russia-China Economic Alliance: Opposing Global Trade Sanctions

 Global
4
U.S. Tightens Chip Export Rules Impacting Samsung and SK Hynix in China

U.S. Tightens Chip Export Rules Impacting Samsung and SK Hynix in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025