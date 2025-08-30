Left Menu

El Salvador Strengthens Bitcoin Security with New Address Strategy

El Salvador is boosting Bitcoin security by distributing its cryptocurrency reserves across multiple addresses, instead of a single one, enhancing transparency and safety. The move comes as the nation, holding $682 million in Bitcoin, aims to maintain a more secure and transparent cryptocurrency system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 04:59 IST
El Salvador Strengthens Bitcoin Security with New Address Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to enhance the security of its Bitcoin reserves, El Salvador has decided to distribute its holdings across multiple new addresses, departing from the practice of using a single address. The nation aims to increase both security and transparency through this maneuver.

The National Bitcoin Office announced on platform X that each address would hold up to 500 Bitcoins, approximately valued at $54 million based on the latest market prices. Additionally, a public dashboard has been introduced to provide the public with transparent access to the cumulative balance of these addresses.

El Salvador has been steadfastly consolidating its Bitcoin holdings, which currently amount to around $682 million in the volatile cryptocurrency market. This latest development signifies El Salvador's commitment to maintaining a robust and transparent cryptocurrency ecosystem.

TRENDING

1
Whistleblower Sparks Controversy over Security Breach at SSA

Whistleblower Sparks Controversy over Security Breach at SSA

 United States
2
Putin's Strategic Alliances: Russia-China Ties Amid Global Sanctions

Putin's Strategic Alliances: Russia-China Ties Amid Global Sanctions

 Global
3
Sports Roundup: Trades, Injuries, and Tournament Upsets Shake the Field

Sports Roundup: Trades, Injuries, and Tournament Upsets Shake the Field

 Global
4
Global Politics: Power Struggles and High-Stakes Diplomacy

Global Politics: Power Struggles and High-Stakes Diplomacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025