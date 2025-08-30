India's Tech Evolution: New Factory Enhances Screen Protection Industry

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a new factory for Optiemus Infracom, which specializes in tempered glass screen protectors, right here in India. The project commands an investment of Rs 870 crore.

This venture is part of Optiemus Infracom's efforts to produce RhinoTech, a Made-in-India brand that features glass engineered by Corning, a US-based entity. Initiating with a Rs 70 crore investment, the facility boasts an installed capacity of 25 million units annually, directly employing over 600 individuals.

Looking ahead, Optiemus plans to scale production capacity to 200 million units per annum, with further investments of Rs 800 crore. In executing this expansion, the company anticipates creating over 4,500 additional jobs, marking a significant contribution to India's burgeoning electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)