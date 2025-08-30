Left Menu

Ather Energy Unveils New E-Scooter Platform: A Revolution in Electric Mobility

Ather Energy introduced a new e-scooter platform featuring innovations like AtherStack 7.0 with AI-enhanced riding features and advanced safety systems. This scalable platform allows versatile scooter designs and supports their growth with a manufacturing capacity aimed at producing 1.42 million EVs annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-08-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ather Energy, a pioneer in electric mobility, has announced a groundbreaking new two-wheeler platform aimed at revolutionizing electric scooters. The unveiling, held on Saturday, showcased several advanced product and technology features including the concept moto-scooter Redux and the innovative AtherStack 7.0.

This new platform underscores Ather's commitment to versatility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, marking the first major vehicle architecture development since the introduction of the Ather 450. Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, emphasized that this platform-first strategy will significantly enhance innovation, efficiency, and user experience.

Manufacturing innovations were also highlighted, with new plant expansions in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to meet demands effectively. Ather's enhanced technology suite includes AI-assisted safety features and an advanced charging experience, positioning the company as a leader in the future of electric mobility.

