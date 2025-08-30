Knockverse Unveils WTMF: The AI-Powered Digital Companion

Technology startup Knockverse Pvt Ltd has debuted the beta version of WTMF, an innovative AI application aimed at boosting personal productivity and emotional health. Available globally, the app presents itself as more than a typical chatbot, positioning as a next-gen digital companion.

Co-founders Shreyak Singh and Kruthivarsh Koduru designed WTMF to offer a 'friend-like' AI experience. The app combines traditional AI utility aspects with new features including journaling, mood tracking, and calendar integration. 'With WTMF, we envision an AI that truly listens and supports,' said Singh.

Industry experts consider this launch indicative of a trend towards AI in lifestyle and mental well-being, highlighting WTMF—a product of an Indian startup—aiming for a global reach. Continuous user feedback is set to guide the app's evolution.