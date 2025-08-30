Left Menu

Knockverse Unveils WTMF: The AI-Powered Digital Companion

Knockverse Pvt Ltd has launched a beta version of its AI app, WTMF, aiming to blend artificial intelligence with personal productivity and emotional well-being tools. Designed to act as a digital companion, WTMF offers features like journaling, mood tracking, and conversational interactions to enhance mental well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:07 IST
Knockverse Unveils WTMF: The AI-Powered Digital Companion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Technology startup Knockverse Pvt Ltd has debuted the beta version of WTMF, an innovative AI application aimed at boosting personal productivity and emotional health. Available globally, the app presents itself as more than a typical chatbot, positioning as a next-gen digital companion.

Co-founders Shreyak Singh and Kruthivarsh Koduru designed WTMF to offer a 'friend-like' AI experience. The app combines traditional AI utility aspects with new features including journaling, mood tracking, and calendar integration. 'With WTMF, we envision an AI that truly listens and supports,' said Singh.

Industry experts consider this launch indicative of a trend towards AI in lifestyle and mental well-being, highlighting WTMF—a product of an Indian startup—aiming for a global reach. Continuous user feedback is set to guide the app's evolution.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Shines with Dominant Performance in Asia Cup Hockey

Bangladesh Shines with Dominant Performance in Asia Cup Hockey

 India
2
Businessman Arrested for Harassment in Palghar: A Case of Stalking and Intrusion

Businessman Arrested for Harassment in Palghar: A Case of Stalking and Intru...

 India
3
South vs South: A Vice-Presidential Battle Brews

South vs South: A Vice-Presidential Battle Brews

 India
4
Delhi Government Revamps District Boundaries for Improved Governance

Delhi Government Revamps District Boundaries for Improved Governance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025