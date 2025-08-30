Thrilling Climaxes and Surprising Turns at the U.S. Open

Day seven at the U.S. Open saw thrilling performances as players battled on the courts. Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova overcame a first-set loss to beat fellow Czech player Linda Noskova in a gripping third-round match.

American third seed Coco Gauff displayed dominance in her 6-3 6-1 win over Magdalena Frech, earning her spot in the last 16. Meanwhile, Italy's Lorenzo Musetti advanced without finishing his match, benefitting from Flavio Cobolli's unfortunate retirement due to injury.

This weekend's action continued to captivate tennis fans, with tight contests and emerging storylines defining the rounds at Flushing Meadows. The tournament advances with anticipation of more exhilarating matchups in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)