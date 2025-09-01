Global Markets: Weighed Down by U.S. Data and Legal Uncertainty

Asian shares opened the week on a downbeat note as profit-taking in Japanese tech stocks offset optimism surrounding China's AI innovation. The U.S. holiday meant limited trading, though European and Wall Street futures saw minor gains following a retreat last Friday.

The dollar and bonds were under pressure with a busy week of U.S. data looming, including diverse labor numbers set to culminate in the August payrolls report. Forecasts suggest a modest job increase, and a soft result could solidify expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut this September.

Meanwhile, political and economic uncertainties, such as U.S. tariff policies and challenges facing trade negotiations with key partners like Japan and South Korea, add another layer of complexity to the global markets. The Euro and commodities like gold saw gains, reflecting ongoing investor caution.

