OpenAI's Bold Move: Stargate AI Data Center Plans in India

OpenAI plans to establish a substantial data center in India, under its Stargate AI infrastructure initiative. This move could significantly enhance its presence in Asia. The report, originating from Bloomberg News, has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Updated: 01-09-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 11:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI is poised to make a significant leap in its global expansion efforts with plans to build a sizable data center in India. This initiative, part of its Stargate AI infrastructure project, aims to bolster its presence in Asia.

The report, surfaced by Bloomberg News, suggests OpenAI is strategically focusing on augmenting its capabilities in the rapidly growing Asian market.

However, the details of this development remain unconfirmed, as Reuters was unable to independently verify the report at the time of publication.

