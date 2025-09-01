OpenAI's Bold Move: Stargate AI Data Center Plans in India
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 11:06 IST
OpenAI is poised to make a significant leap in its global expansion efforts with plans to build a sizable data center in India. This initiative, part of its Stargate AI infrastructure project, aims to bolster its presence in Asia.
The report, surfaced by Bloomberg News, suggests OpenAI is strategically focusing on augmenting its capabilities in the rapidly growing Asian market.
However, the details of this development remain unconfirmed, as Reuters was unable to independently verify the report at the time of publication.
