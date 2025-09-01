Left Menu

OpenAI's Bold Move: India to Host Major Data Center

OpenAI is planning to establish a data center in India, seeking local partners for a facility with at least 1 gigawatt capacity. Backed by Microsoft, OpenAI is expanding in its second-largest market, although the timeline and location are still uncertain. The project aligns with global AI infrastructure investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 11:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, is eyeing India for setting up a new data center. The company is reportedly in search of local collaborators to build a facility boasting at least 1 gigawatt of capacity, according to Bloomberg News.

Sources indicate that this step would significantly boost OpenAI's presence in Asia as it expands its Stargate-branded AI infrastructure. Although the details regarding the location and timeline are not yet confirmed, there is speculation that CEO Sam Altman could announce the project during his upcoming visit to India.

OpenAI, supported by tech giant Microsoft, has officially registered as a legal entity in India and is forming a local team, signaling its commitment to expanding in its second-largest market by user base. This move aligns with the broader AI development initiatives, including Stargate—a $500 billion investment project led by SoftBank, OpenAI, and Oracle announced earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

