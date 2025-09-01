Left Menu

Colab Platforms Launches Esports Portal, Eyes Slice of India’s Booming Market

Colab Platforms has launched a new esports portal, aiming to capture 8-10% of India's organized esports market in five years. The company highlights India's growing esports scene and projects substantial revenue growth driven by esports and digital services. Their model is skill-based, avoiding recent legal restrictions on real-money gaming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:25 IST
Colab Platforms Launches Esports Portal, Eyes Slice of India’s Booming Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gaming and technology giant Colab Platforms has announced its entry into the esports sector with the launch of a dedicated portal, colabesports.in, aiming to secure 8-10% of India's organized esports market within five years.

The platform promises to cater specifically to India's digital-first esports athletes, arriving as the market is poised for massive expansion. By 2024, it's estimated to be worth USD 208.73 million and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18.8% by 2034.

Ahead of Olympic esports in 2027, Colab aims to be among India's top three platforms. Despite recent legal bans on real-money games, Colab's focus on skill-based, regulation-compliant esports ensures minimal impact from such changes, fostering a secure environment for players and advertisers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

 India
2
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

 India
3
NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

 India
4
ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025