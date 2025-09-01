Colab Platforms Launches Esports Portal, Eyes Slice of India’s Booming Market

Gaming and technology giant Colab Platforms has announced its entry into the esports sector with the launch of a dedicated portal, colabesports.in, aiming to secure 8-10% of India's organized esports market within five years.

The platform promises to cater specifically to India's digital-first esports athletes, arriving as the market is poised for massive expansion. By 2024, it's estimated to be worth USD 208.73 million and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18.8% by 2034.

Ahead of Olympic esports in 2027, Colab aims to be among India's top three platforms. Despite recent legal bans on real-money games, Colab's focus on skill-based, regulation-compliant esports ensures minimal impact from such changes, fostering a secure environment for players and advertisers.

